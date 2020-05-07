Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.