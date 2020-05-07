Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,176,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $173.44. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

