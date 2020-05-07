Gratus Capital LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,978. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

