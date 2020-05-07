Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

