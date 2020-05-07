Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grenke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.93 ($88.29).

ETR:GLJ opened at €62.65 ($72.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.46 and its 200-day moving average is €81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($121.40). The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

