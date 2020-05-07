Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz Sells 100,000 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $8,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,169,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,480,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Amirali Talasaz sold 63,971 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,683,956.62.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Amirali Talasaz sold 13,082 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,568.86.

On Monday, April 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $198,016.24.

On Friday, April 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 7,771 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $564,951.70.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $80.85 on Thursday. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

