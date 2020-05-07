Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.42.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

