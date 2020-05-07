Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

