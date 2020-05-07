Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

