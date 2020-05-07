Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

