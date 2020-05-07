Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €44.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.36 ($44.60).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €33.75 ($39.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

