HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

