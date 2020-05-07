Head-To-Head Analysis: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & Upwork (OTCMKTS:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -4.99% -5.89% -3.43% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 55.39%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 3.48 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -60.60 CrowdGather $160,000.00 0.90 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

