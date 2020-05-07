Head to Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NASDAQ:ASG)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 4 0 2.57 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 45.98% 9.92% 5.41% Liberty All-Star Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 2.78 $30.84 million $1.52 5.96 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Liberty All-Star Growth Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Composite Index, Russell 3000 Growth Index, and the S&P 500 Index. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The fund was previously known as Charles Allmon Trust, Inc. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. was formed on March 14, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

