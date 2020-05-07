Head-To-Head Review: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) versus Wellness Center USA (NASDAQ:WCUI)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.97 million ($2.02) -19.13 Wellness Center USA $30,000.00 159.29 -$2.39 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.98%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Risk & Volatility

BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -110.97% -85.25% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -1,794.90%

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Wellness Center USA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Merck KGaA, Nektar Therapeutics, and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. It also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices, including Psoria-Light that is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, the company offers tradenames and marks, and related encryption and authentication solutions, which provide product security technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and offers data intelligence services comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology for industries, companies, and agencies. Wellness Center USA, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

