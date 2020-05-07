Head to Head Survey: RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 2.23% 16.49% 6.81% SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 3.14% 11.18% 5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $26.52 billion 0.26 $678.72 million $2.33 8.02 SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $35.16 billion 0.43 $1.61 billion $20.88 5.87

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 1 5 2 0 2.13 SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR beats RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

