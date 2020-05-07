Head-To-Head Survey: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) & Severn Bancorp (NYSE:SVBI)

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCF Financial and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.45 $304.36 million $1.90 13.64 Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.58 $8.37 million N/A N/A

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TCF Financial and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCF Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 55.02%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43% Severn Bancorp 12.86% 6.07% 0.76%

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Severn Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

