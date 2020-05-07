Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $272,942.50 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $272,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $286,487.50.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

