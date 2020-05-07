Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $198.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

