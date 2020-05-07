HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.07 ($41.94).

HLE stock opened at €33.44 ($38.88) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

