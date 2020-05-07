Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.94. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 3,252,331 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 27.2% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 338,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

