HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 165,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,342,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

