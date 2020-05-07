HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $223.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

