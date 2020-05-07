HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

