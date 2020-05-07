HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.