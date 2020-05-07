HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.