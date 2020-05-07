HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.76.

Eaton stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

