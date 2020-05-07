HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $199,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ResMed by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $159.93 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,025. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

