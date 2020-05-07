HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

