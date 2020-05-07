HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $185.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.