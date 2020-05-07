HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $143.66 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.