HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Xylem by 2,150.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Xylem by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 70,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

