Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 2,207,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,113. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.