HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Purchases 2,500 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $15,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,877,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,438,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Richard Hermanns purchased 4,179 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $27,163.50.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $15,775.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Richard Hermanns acquired 500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,200.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Richard Hermanns purchased 3,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $23,421.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $15,825.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Richard Hermanns purchased 6,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.00.

HQI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

