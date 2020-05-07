Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 2,477 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

