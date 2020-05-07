Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

