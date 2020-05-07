Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

