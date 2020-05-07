Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

