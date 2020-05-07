Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of HD stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.