Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media headlines about Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Home Depot earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the home improvement retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

