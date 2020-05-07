Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams Buys 2,000 Shares

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00.

Richard Tyrone Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00.

Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,382. The company has a market cap of $247.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

