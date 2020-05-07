HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

