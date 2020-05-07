HSBC Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €72.00 Price Target

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €72.00 ($83.72) target price from analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.70 ($75.23).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FIE stock traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €60.85 ($70.76). The stock had a trading volume of 110,213 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.31. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.