Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 95.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.06 ($48.90).

BOSS stock opened at €22.98 ($26.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.94. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a fifty-two week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

