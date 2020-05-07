Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €54.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.06 ($48.90).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €22.98 ($26.72) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.94.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.