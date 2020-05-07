Huntsman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 54,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

