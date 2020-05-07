Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

