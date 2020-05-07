Hyman Charles D Has $1.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

