Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.