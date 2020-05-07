Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after purchasing an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 233,104 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

NYSE:ITW opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

